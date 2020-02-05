Total Lubmarine Launches New Engine Coolant

Marine lubricants and greases supplier Total Lubmarine has introduced its new WT SUPRA Coolant, an environmentally friendly inhibitor concentrate featuring the manufacturer's patented carboxylate technology.

The new coolant, Total Lubmarine says, delivers extended service life and superior corrosion protection, providing a path to reduce operating costs, increase reliability, mitigate engine risks and reduce environmental impact.

“We offer a solution to help increase operating performance and protection for both engine manufacturers and operators alike, and which gives complete assurance on their engine performance,” says Stuart Fuller, Global Brand Manager at Total Lubmarine. “[WT SUPRA] is approved by more than 10 major engine designers which gives the market confidence in the quality and suitability of our product technology and what it can deliver for the marine and power generation industries.”

Formulated using unique organic technologies, the product has been designed for use in marine two-stroke, four-stroke and stationary engines as well as smaller, high-speed auxiliary engines.

“WT SUPRA, contains none of the inorganic ingredients, such as phosphates, nitrates, amines, boron or silicates, typically found in other coolants,” Fuller says. “We have been careful to develop an advanced solution that reduces the need for frequent waste disposal and provides added protection to the environment with non-polluting properties. It uses the latest organic technology, delivering high performance and extended service life to equipment, reducing overall maintenance costs.”

Stuart Fuller (Photo: Total Lubmarine)

According to Total Lubmarine, WT SUPRA provides:

enhanced protection of wet cylinder liners at increased temperatures exceptionally low inhibitor depletion rate ensuring long term system protection excellent protection of engine materials against corrosion and cavitation, including aluminum, brass, copper, solder, steel and cast iron at least 32,000 hours service life in engines with just a 5 vol.% concentration.

“With WT SUPRA there’s absolutely no need to introduce supplementary additives when using WT SUPRA because there is minimal depletion of the coolant’s active ingredients,” Fuller says. “It is in essence a ‘fill-for-life’ product, which saves on regular maintenance and costly downtime especially when correct top-up procedures are followed.”

“We’ve been delighted with the laboratory tests and the on-site operations using diesel and gas engines. As part of this analysis we carry out aging tests that are conducted under more severe conditions compared to those commonly used in the industry. Results have shown that the organic inhibitors used in WT SUPRA provide optimal results even at high running temperatures due to its strong anti-corrosion and anti-cavitation protectors.”

Fuller highlights, “As part of our ongoing commitment to meet the needs of our customers, we have also introduced an onboard laboratory kit, TECH CARE COOLANT, specifically optimized for the WT SUPRA product. Alongside our existing laboratory analysis services, we have also introduced the DIAGOMAR COOLANT analysis service.”

Total Lubmarine offers WT SUPRA in many locations around the world.