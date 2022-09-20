TotalEnergies Bunkers CMA CGM Containership with Sustainable Marine Biofuel in Singapore

TotalEnergies Marine Fuels recently completed the refueling of a CMA CGM containership in Singapore with sustainable marine biofuel.

"This operation marks another milestone in TotalEnergies Marine Fuels’ ambition to become a key biofuel bunker supplier across strategic bunker hubs by 2030," the company said.

On July, 29, 2022, the 4,294 TEU CMA CGM MONTOIR container vessel was bunkered via ship-to-ship transfer with TotalEnergies-supplied biofuel. The biofuel is made of VLSFO (Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil) blended with 24% second-generation, waste-based, and ISCC-certified UCOME (Used Cooking Oil Methyl Ester).

Laura Ong, General Manager of Trading and Operations for Asia Pacific, TotalEnergies Marine Fuels, based in Singapore, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with CMA CGM, a global player in sea, land, air, and logistics solutions, in their decarbonization journey using marine biofuel. This latest project is further evidence of both companies’ long-term collaboration to explore and develop initiatives that promote the introduction of clean, low-carbon alternative fuels.”

The operation followed successful biofuel bunkering trials that TotalEnergies Marine Fuels performed in Singapore with a COSCO Shipping Lines containership, a vehicle carrier operated by Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (MOL), and a bulk carrier chartered by NYK Line this year.

TotalEnergies said that biofuels provide an immediate and sustainable solution to decarbonize shipping today, as they can be blended or dropped into existing conventional fuels with little or no technological developments required on vessels.