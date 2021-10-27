TotalEnergies and Columbia Shipmanagement Partner on Green Shipping

TotalEnergies and Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore various collaborative opportunities to foster energy transition, especially in transportation, with a focus on shipping.

The parties are developing in partnership a lube oil monitoring, optimization and supply platform utilizing the existing capabilities of CSM’s Performance Optimization Control Room (POCR). These developments aim at bringing value to final customers.

In addition, CSM and TotalEnergies are committed to work on increasing synergies in sustainability and climate innovative technologies. They will also designate existing resources toward development into alternative propulsion systems and marine fuel systems as well as environmentally friendly waste management services.

The partners will also dedicate resources to explore the potential of renewable energy projects in various geographies.