TotalEnergies Commissions FSRU in Port of Le Havre

French oil major TotalEnergies on Thursday announced the commissioning of the Cape Ann, its floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) for liquefied natural gas (LNG) located in the port of Le Havre.

The terminal injected its first megawatt-hours (MWh) of gas into the grid operated by GRTgaz, using LNG from Norway.

TotalEnergies has contracted 50% of the terminal's annual capacity of around 5 billion cubic meters, to supply it with LNG from its global portfolio. The remaining capacity will be marketed according to rules approved by the regulator.

Cape Ann in Key Figures