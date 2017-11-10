Marine Link
Friday, November 10, 2017

Tanjung Pelepas to Provide Training for Maritime Students

November 10, 2017

Photo: Pelabuhan Tanjung Pelepas Sdn Bhd

 Port of Tanjung Pelepas (PTP) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) for the development of maritime and logistics studies by providing training to UMT students. 

 
PTP chief executive officer Marco Neelsen said the agreement was also a platform for sharing and, Research development in maritime technology and port management sectors. “As one of the world’s top container ports, PTP is looking forward to working closely with UMT in developing industry-ready graduates through various programmes,” he said.
 
He added that some of the programmes included Structured Internship Programme (SIP), 2u2i Programme, Industrial Training programme as well as research and development activities.
 
Neelsen said the training would equip students with skills to work in the port industry.
 
“Strategic collaboration with higher learning institutions remains PTP’s initiative to enhance the competency level and skills of our current and future staff as the company’s valuable assets,” he said.
 
During the event, Neelsen represented PTP while UMT was represented by its vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Nor Aieni Mokhtar. Higher Education Department deputy director-general Prof Dr Noor Azizi Ismail witnessed the signing ceremony. Prof Nor Aieni said under the programme, UMT would compile a comprehensive database pool from the standpoint of students who would be participating in the collaboration.
 
“We fully support the implementation of this initiative and with the number of graduates increasing continuously, there is a need for the university to improve the employability rating,” she said.
 
Neelsen was also appointed as the university’s Industry Expert (Malim Industry) as part of efforts to bridge the gap between UMT’s community and the industry.
 
