Trans Global Projects Appoints New Director

Trans Global Projects (TGP) has appointed Dominic Toh as Director, Singapore, as part of its strategy to capitalise on strong growth in the project cargo market of southeast Asia.

Toh, who is the company’s second key hire since the start of January 2024, brings nearly three decades of logistics’ experience, including from several major multinational project logistics organisations.

Based out of TGP’s Singapore office, Toh will be focused on strengthening the company’s growing presence and project capability in southeast Asia, with a special emphasis on Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia.

Colin Charnock, Chief Executive Officer, Trans Global Projects, said: “Dominic’s extensive experience in handling complex global projects is a valuable addition to our team as we continue to enhance our capabilities and build our expertise in southeast Asia.

“Further, his appointment comes at a pivotal time as we support our global customers who are keen to capitalise on the strong growth of the project cargo market in the region, particularly for the oil and gas and power industry verticals.

“This is our second major appointment to the TGP leadership team this month, which is part of our strategic expansion plans to bolster our worldwide operations in key regions and industries over the course of 2024.”

Toh added: “TGP is one of the world’s leading providers of project logistics management, and I couldn’t be more pleased to be joining the team. I look forward to helping continue to drive the team’s success forward in southeast Asia at such an exciting time of growth and expansion.”



