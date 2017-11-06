Singapore Revokes Transocean Oil's Bunker License

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has revoked the bunker supplier and bunker craft operator licences of Transocean Oil Pte Ltd, with effect from 6 November 2017.

Transocean will no longer be allowed to operate as bunker supplier and bunker craft operator in the Port of Singapore.

As part of MPA’s ongoing regulatory efforts to ensure the integrity of bunkering in Singapore, checks were conducted on Transocean in March and April this year.

MPA’s investigations revealed that there were several falsifications of records and discrepancies in the stock movement logbooks on board the bunker tankers operated by Transocean, which breached the terms and conditions of their bunker supplier and bunker craft operator licences.

MPA reminds all licensed bunker suppliers and bunker craft operators to adhere strictly to the terms and conditions of their bunker licences.

MPA will take firm action against any licensee who has acted in contravention of its licence(s), including the suspension or revocation of licence(s).