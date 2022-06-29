Transocean Takes Delivery of World's First 8th Generation Drillship

Singapore-based shipbuilder Sembcorp Marine has delivered the world's first 8th generation drillship, the Deepwater Atlas, to its owner Transocean.

The Deepwater Atlas is the first of two ultra-deepwater drillships based on the Sembcorp Marine's Jurong Espadon 3T design.

The completed drillship features three-million pound hook-load hoisting capacity and, according to the rigbuilder, sets a new frontier for next generation drillships with its ability to accommodate well control systems for 20,000 psi (pounds per square inch) drilling and completion operations.

The drillship is capable of operating at 12,000 feet (3657.6 meters) water depth and drilling to depths of 40,000 feet (12192 meters).

According to the shipbuilder, the drillship is designed and equipped to optimise fuel consumption and lower emissions. The rig can accommodate a crew of 220. Representatives of Transocean and Sembcorp Marine commemorating the successful delivery of the Deepwater Atlas - Photo: SCM

According to Transocean's annual report, the Deepwater Atlas will be equipped with one 20,000 psi blowout preventer and one 15,000 psi blowout preventer. Its sister vessel Deepwater Titan, which Sembcorp Marine is also building, will be equipped with two 20,000 psi blowout preventers.

Last year, the Deepwater Atlas secured a contract with Beacon Offshore Energy for drilling at the Shenandoah project in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The drillship is expected to start drilling for Beacon in the late fourth quarter of 2022.

The rig is expected to start operations under its drilling contract using a 15,000 blowout preventer. Before the start of the second phase, the Deepwater Atlas rig will undergo installation of a 20,000 pounds psi, which is expected to be commissioned in the year ending December 31, 2023.