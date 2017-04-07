Marine Link
Friday, April 7, 2017

Vard to Build Live Fish Transport Vessel

April 7, 2017

Image: Vard

Image: Vard

Vard Holdings Limited has secured a contract for the design and construction of one live fish transportation vessel for Fjordlaks Aqua in Ålesund, Norway.
 
The new live fish transportation vessel of VARD 8 50 design is scheduled for delivery from Vard Aukra in Norway in 3Q 2018. The hull will be built at Vard Braila in Romania.
 
The VARD 8 50 is live fish transportation vessel with a flexible diesel electric propulsion system. The vessel with a length of 60.5 meters and a beam of 14 meters is developed for efficient, safe and sustainable operations.
 
VARD has developed a broad portfolio of vessels, products and solutions for the aquaculture business. VARD 8-SERIES includes a variety of vessels, platforms and barges for fisheries and aquaculture, able to perform functions such as live fish transportation and treatment, fish feed, and fish farm operations and maintenance. The vessels in the series are developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, with high focus on environmental sustainability through innovative solutions.
 
Fjordlaks Aqua is a producer of farmed rainbow trout. The company is based in Ålesund, Norway, and is a fully integrated fish farming company with five farming locations, two smolt production facilities and a slaughter house. Fjordlaks Aqua is jointly owned by Hofseth International and Alliance Seafoods Inc.
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News