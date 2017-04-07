Vard to Build Live Fish Transport Vessel

Vard Holdings Limited has secured a contract for the design and construction of one live fish transportation vessel for Fjordlaks Aqua in Ålesund, Norway.

The new live fish transportation vessel of VARD 8 50 design is scheduled for delivery from Vard Aukra in Norway in 3Q 2018. The hull will be built at Vard Braila in Romania.

The VARD 8 50 is live fish transportation vessel with a flexible diesel electric propulsion system. The vessel with a length of 60.5 meters and a beam of 14 meters is developed for efficient, safe and sustainable operations.

VARD has developed a broad portfolio of vessels, products and solutions for the aquaculture business. VARD 8-SERIES includes a variety of vessels, platforms and barges for fisheries and aquaculture, able to perform functions such as live fish transportation and treatment, fish feed, and fish farm operations and maintenance. The vessels in the series are developed by Vard Design in Ålesund, Norway, with high focus on environmental sustainability through innovative solutions.

Fjordlaks Aqua is a producer of farmed rainbow trout. The company is based in Ålesund, Norway, and is a fully integrated fish farming company with five farming locations, two smolt production facilities and a slaughter house. Fjordlaks Aqua is jointly owned by Hofseth International and Alliance Seafoods Inc.