Intermodal Goes Beyond Mere Maritime Transportation

Intermodal transportation goes beyond the mere maritime transportation by developing an optimal door-to-door transportation chain and organizing the appropriate modes of transportation for this worldwide.

So-called pre- and on-carriage will continue to be part of the specific services offered by Hamburg Süd in the future.

Hamburg Süd disposes of a particularly efficient and unique network for door-to-door transportation in Central and South America, where Intermodal South America, the continent’s leading logistics trade fair, will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, from March 13th to 15th.

Hamburg Süd and its Brazilian subsidiary, Aliança, will once again be the official sponsors of Intermodal South America. At a 200 sq.m. trade fair booth in the São Paulo Expo (Street 3, Booth 50), as well as at the affiliated specialist conference, visitors can get comprehensive advice and information on the intermodal and cabotage services offered by Hamburg Süd and Aliança.

When it comes to intermodal container transportation, both companies have, over years, built a worldwide network with reliable partners who are specialists in their particular fields and geographical areas.

“This way, Hamburg Süd can offer its customers, very flexibly and fast, tailor-made and dependable logistics solutions,” says Frank Smet, CCO of Hamburg Süd. He adds: “This means our customers do not have to handle complex transportation chains themselves, but they can rely on Hamburg Süd so that their cargo will reach its destination safely, with the shortest transit time, and on time.”

Hamburg Süd organizes and carries out the pre- and on-carriage for roughly one-third of all its container transports in Europe – and this share is even larger in other regions of the world. Depending on the particular geography and infrastructure, railways, trucks, or barges are used to collect cargo in the hinterland or take it to its final destination.

For example, whereas containers are primarily transported via railway in India, the major waterways – such as the Yangtze – are mainly used in China, and containers generally go over the road in the UK.

The Hamburg Süd subsidiary Aliança specializes in intra-Brazilian cabotage as well as Mercosur services. With its cabotage fleet, it calls at 18 ports between Manaus and Puerto Deseado in Argentina – with a total of more than 100 port calls every month.

Aliança executes more than 200 thousand intermodal moves per year in South America, including stuffing, stripping, cross-docking and warehousing to its customers. Two-thirds of Aliança’s cabotage transports include intermodal operations, allowing customers to have their cargo transported in a cost-efficient manner and with minimum effort.