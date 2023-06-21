Transportation Recovery Fund joins Tankers International VLCC Pool

Tankers International, the world’s largest shipping pool for VLCCs, announced that Transportation Recovery Fund (TRF) operated vessel the TRF Horten has joined its specialist VLCC Scrubber Pool.

The TRF Horten (297,638 DWT / Built 2018) was delivered to Tankers International earlier this month. The total size of the Tankers International fleet now stands at 64 VLCCs, and the specialist Scrubber Pool has increased in size to 36 vessels.

The addition of the TRF Horten has reduced the average age for the scrubber pool to seven years, in contrast to the industry average of 10.7 years, which is aligned with Tankers International's mission to replace old and less efficient tonnage with modern, cleaner vessels.

“The addition of the TRF Horten further improves our pool’s strength and depth, delivering clear benefits for TRF and our other pool partners,” said Charlie Grey, CEO of Tankers International.