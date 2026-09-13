Trelleborg, SimWave Launch Transfer Equipment Training Program

Trelleborg Marine and Infrastructure and Simwave are launching the first modules of Trelleborg's specialized transfer equipment-focused training program at Gastech 2026 in Bangkok, marking a milestone in the companies' ongoing strategic partnership. The program is designed to address crew competency gaps as LNG bunkering expands and alternative fuels gain momentum, creating new operational demands across the maritime industry.

The collaboration combines Trelleborg's expertise in critical transfer systems with Simwave's training capabilities to deliver structured learning focused on the safe operation, maintenance, and best-practice use of transfer equipment across the transfer interface.

The initiative responds to the maritime industry's accelerating fuel transition. As LNG, methanol, ammonia, and hydrogen fuel operations expand, crews are increasingly required to manage the transfer of cryogenic and hazardous products between independently operated assets. However, training and certification frameworks have not evolved at the same pace, underscoring the need for practical, fuel- and equipment-specific competency development to support safe and efficient operations.

The program comprises a series of short e-learning modules delivered through Simwave's platform, each culminating in a certificate of completion. The modules provide crews with practical knowledge of Trelleborg transfer systems, covering LNG composite hose characteristics and handling practices, visual inspection procedures, the role and operation of the Universal Safety Link (USL) in bunkering operations and service procedures for Cryo DC tank-end units.

These initial modules mark the first phase of a broader training program aimed at strengthening competency across liquefied gas transfer operations. Over time, the curriculum will expand to cover both routine and emergency scenarios across Trelleborg's transfer equipment portfolio, including cryogenic LNG hoses, safety links, ship-to-shore links and emergency release systems.

Additional modules are currently in development to address advanced operational scenarios and equipment-specific procedures for LNG bunkering vessels, LNG carriers, alternative-fueled vessels, and both floating and fixed LNG terminals.

For ship owners and operators, the program provides a standardized approach to crew development that can help reduce operational variability, reinforce safe transfer practices, support equipment longevity through proper handling and strengthen preparedness for emergency shutdown scenarios.

Trelleborg will showcase the program alongside its broader suite of transfer solutions at Gastech 2026, taking place at the Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) in Bangkok, Thailand, from September 14-17, 2026, where representatives from Trelleborg and Simwave will be available to discuss the partnership and demonstrate the training modules.