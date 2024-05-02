Tristar Eships Picks Wärtsilä for Carbon Footprint Management

Tristar Eships, the maritime logistics division of the Dubai-based Tristar Group, has selected technology group Wärtsilä’s Decarbonization Services to support its decarbonizing operations.

Wärtsilä’s Decarbonization Services will initially be applied to two tankers in the company’s fleet and is tailored to create a significant reduction in their carbon emissions.

The analysis to be undertaken for the first two Tristar Eships vessels, includes Wärtsilä’s EnergoFlow, EnergoProFin, optimized propeller, shaft generator and the capability to operate on biofuel.

The two vessels that will undergo decarbonization analysis are the Solar Nesrin, a 169-metre-long chemical tanker, and the Silver Muna, a 183-metre long oil tanker.

“We are committed to finding efficient solutions to reduce our emissions footprint. Wärtsilä’s Decarbonization Services is an important tool in helping us achieve this goal. Partnering with Wärtsilä will increase our depth of knowledge and understanding of the technologies required to raise efficiency levels, and therefore reduce emissions,” said Tim Coffin, CEO of Tristar Eships.

“With increasing pressure to decarbonize, knowing which solutions and technologies will deliver the most cost-optimal route to decarbonization today, and in the future, is important. Our Decarbonization Services are an integral part of our overall decarbonization strategy, meaning we can best support customers, like Tristar Eships, with effectively managing their carbon footprint,” added Rajan Khanna, Head of Sales, Middle East – Wärtsilä Marine.