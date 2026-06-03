Triton Partners to Acquire Flender

Global investment firm Carlyle announced that it has agreed to sell Flender, a global market leader in mechanical drive technology, to Triton Fund 6 advised by Triton Partners. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and is expected to close in Q4 2026.

Headquartered in Bocholt, Germany, and with over 125 years of engineering heritage, Flender is a supplier of gearboxes, couplings and generators for a broad range of industrial and wind power applications. With more than 8,000 employees across 34 countries, Flender operates a global manufacturing, assembly and service network and holds a leading position in drivetrain technology for wind turbines. Through its differentiated technology, engineering expertise and global footprint, Flender supports customers across industrial and renewable energy markets worldwide.

Since carving out Flender from Siemens in 2021, Carlyle has partnered closely with management to lead the company's successful transition to an independent standalone business. During this period, Flender strengthened its leadership position in wind and industrial drive technology, expanded its global service network, invested in innovation and operational capabilities, and further enhanced its international footprint and manufacturing platform.

Triton Partners has many years of experience in applying its proven in-depth value creation approach across companies in the industrial tech sector supported by the Accelerator Unit, one of Europe’s largest value acceleration teams in the industry. The wind and the broader energy value chain as well as industrial power transmission markets are well known to Triton Partners through current and past investments, including RENK Group, Trench Group and FairWind.