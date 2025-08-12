The Trust for Governors Island Unveils Hybrid-Electric Ferry

The Trust for Governors Island unveiled its new hybrid-electric ferry, the Harbor Charger, the first of its kind in New York State and aa addition to the Trust’s existing ferry fleet. The arrival of the new boat coincides with the 20-year anniversary of Governors Island opening to the public, as well as major recent progress in its development as a leading destination for climate research and education—marking a significant milestone in its transformation.

The Harbor Charger was named following a citywide naming competition that drew more than 800 submissions from nauticalophiles across the five boroughs. The winning name was submitted by David Kurnov of Brooklyn. The $33 million craft is the first hybrid-electric public ferry in New York State, marking a historic moment for Governors Island and sustainable maritime transportation in New York State. The Harbor Charger has the ability to travel at speeds up to 66 percent faster than current ferries, paving the way for passengers to reach Governors Island even quicker than before.

The Harbor Charger traveled up the Eastern Seaboard from Louisiana, where it was built at the Conrad Shipyard in Morgan City over the course of two weeks this spring. The ferry has a capacity of up to 1,200 passengers and 30 vehicles for Island deliveries and services and boasts an increased cruising speed of 10-12 knots. It will replace the diesel-powered Lt. Samuel S. Coursen—the Trust’s current vehicle and passenger ferry that was commissioned by the U.S. Army in 1956 and has been in continuous use ever since. Later this year, the Lt. Samuel S. Coursen will retire from service.

The Harbor Charger is equipped with Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, their BlueVault advanced battery-based solution, and EcoMAIN—a technology platform that enables the operator to constantly monitor this state-of-the-art equipment. The hybrid propulsion system reduces air pollution by allowing the boat’s systems to toggle between three modes: zero-emissions, battery-only power, and battery assisted hybrid with diesel backup. The battery-assisted hybrid mode will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by nearly 600 tons annually, allowing the Trust to make groundbreaking progress on its net-zero emissions goals.

Once shoreside charging facilities are installed, which are currently in the design phase, the vessel will reduce emissions by an additional 800 tons annually. Thanks to support from Senator Schumer, Senator Gillibrand, and Congressman Goldman, the Trust secured $7.5 million in federal infrastructure funding from the US Federal Transit Administration to support the shoreside rapid charging infrastructure, enabling the Harbor Charger to reach fully electric operations once installed. The rapid charging infrastructure is currently in design.

The Harbor Charger was designed by Elliot Bay Design Group (EBDG) and required more than 465 tons of steel, roughly equivalent to 11 subway cars, to construct. The vessel’s enhanced maneuvering capabilities utilize Schottel azimuthing thrusters featuring 360-degree steering. The boat also features modern amenities, a lower-level ADA-accessible lounge, and restrooms on each level. This is the second ferry boat EBDG has designed for the Trust—the passenger-only GOVERNORS 1, built by Blount Boats, went into service in 2019.

Over the past two decades, the Island has grown tremendously as a global resource for climate innovation, offering widespread opportunities for research and piloting; public artworks engaging with climate issues; and a growing community of educational, nonprofit, and commercial tenants focused on climate—including Billion Oyster Project, the Urban Assembly New York Harbor School, Wind Support NYC, and the soon-to-open Buttermilk Labs, among others. In April 2023, The New York Climate Exchange was selected as the anchor research and educational institution to create an innovation district on Governors Island to accelerate equitable climate solutions for cities. The Exchange, led by Stony Brook University and a consortium of partners, is developing a 400,000 SF campus on the Island focused on advancing climate solutions and preparing New Yorkers for green jobs. Construction is expected to begin in 2026.