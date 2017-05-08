Wärtsilä Invests in Turbocharger Services

Wärtsilä said it has invested to expand its offering and global service workshop footprint in turbocharger services.

Customers can reduce operational risk and save time by being able to overhaul the turbocharger and the engine simultaneously.

Wärtsilä has to date made a significant investment in more than 20 turbocharger service workshops globally with full capability to service turbochargers. The specialized workshops are equipped with modern tools and equipment for turbocharger maintenance and are capable of performing a wide range of turbocharger service work. Specialized and certified service engineers are trained for turbocharger overhauls both at workshops and on-site. Wärtsilä's specialized turbocharger workshops operate in close co-operation with global service centers, providing assistance in troubleshooting, maintenance, upgrades and replacements.

In March, Wärtsilä opened the most recent renewed service workshop in Schiedam, Netherlands. Other turbocharger workshops include for example Fort Lauderdale, U.S.; Quito, Ecuador; Gaziantep and Istanbul, Turkey; Dubai, UAE; Mumbai, India and Jakarta, Indonesia . These workshops operate flexibly with each other and other Wärtsilä service centers, allowing customers to have expert service at short notice. Similarly, turbocharger service workshops will be linked to other Wärtsilä service centers in other areas as well.

"With this investment, Wärtsilä strives to offer comprehensive services that enable the best performance of customers' assets. By offering complete turbocharger services closely coupled with the engine maintenance expertise, we can apply a holistic approach that optimizes maintenance operations across the equipment. We have received good initial feedback from our customers. Our customers value our flexible one-stop-shop service model, which allows them to gain significant cost savings," said Tomas Hakala, Vice President, Four-Stroke Engine Services, Wärtsilä.

Keeping turbochargers in prime condition and up to date is essential for the overall performance of an engine. A well-maintained turbocharger ensures optimized fuel economy and extends the lifetime of the equipment. Regular maintenance prevents costly damage and downtime, increasing customers' profitability.