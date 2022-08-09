Marine Link
Turkey Sends New Oil and Gas Drillship to the Mediterranean

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

August 9, 2022

Turkey sent its new hydrocarbons drilling ship to the Mediterranean Sea on Tuesday but President Tayyip Erdogan said it would operate 55 kilometres (34.18 miles) off Turkey's coast, in an area outside waters also claimed by Cyprus.

Speaking at the launch ceremony in the southern province of Mersin, Erdogan said the area of operation was within Turkey's sovereign territory and that there was "no need for permission from anyone" for it to drill there.

(Reuters - Reporting by Ali Kucukgocmen, Editing by Louise Heavens)

