Marine Link
Sunday, April 9, 2023
SUBSCRIBE

Turkish Shipyard Cuts First Steel for Offshore Wind Farm Support Vessel for Dutch Owner

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

April 4, 2023

Credit: Tersan Shipyard

Credit: Tersan Shipyard

Turkey's Tersan Shipyard last week celebrated the steel cutting of NB1121, the second offshore wind farm support vessel being built for Acta Marine projects.

The shipyard is building two DP2 construction service operation vessels (CSOV) powered with Methanol and MDO/HVO for the Dutch vessel owner. The construction of the first vessel kicked off in January.

Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS with the cooperation of Acta Marine, the two vessels are planned to serve in the offshore wind market. 

The vessels will feature a TWIN-X stern, an integrated walk-to-work gangway system, a 3D crane, and hotel-style accommodation areas.

The 89-meter-long and 19-meter-wide vessels will each be able to accommodate up to 135 people in 85 cabins. 

The CSOVs will be equipped with Motion Compensated Gangway systems supplied by SMST, mounted on the integrated towers with height adjustment and a personnel/cargo lift.

In addition to the advanced gangway system, the Acta Marine CSOV duo will sport a 3D-motion compensated crane with 6 tons of lifting capacity, also supplied by SMST, and 500 m2 indoor and 500 m2 outdoor cargo areas. 

The two vessels are scheduled for delivery in Q2 and Q3 2024.

Marine News explores the challenges facing operators on America’s inland waterways system and the work being done to address them.
Read the Magazine

Steps to Take Now for New Maritime Infrastructure Funding Opportunities

20 Years of Success and Still More to Come

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week