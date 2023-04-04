Turkish Shipyard Cuts First Steel for Offshore Wind Farm Support Vessel for Dutch Owner

Turkey's Tersan Shipyard last week celebrated the steel cutting of NB1121, the second offshore wind farm support vessel being built for Acta Marine projects.

The shipyard is building two DP2 construction service operation vessels (CSOV) powered with Methanol and MDO/HVO for the Dutch vessel owner. The construction of the first vessel kicked off in January.

Designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS with the cooperation of Acta Marine, the two vessels are planned to serve in the offshore wind market.

The vessels will feature a TWIN-X stern, an integrated walk-to-work gangway system, a 3D crane, and hotel-style accommodation areas.

The 89-meter-long and 19-meter-wide vessels will each be able to accommodate up to 135 people in 85 cabins.

The CSOVs will be equipped with Motion Compensated Gangway systems supplied by SMST, mounted on the integrated towers with height adjustment and a personnel/cargo lift.

In addition to the advanced gangway system, the Acta Marine CSOV duo will sport a 3D-motion compensated crane with 6 tons of lifting capacity, also supplied by SMST, and 500 m2 indoor and 500 m2 outdoor cargo areas.

The two vessels are scheduled for delivery in Q2 and Q3 2024.