Turku Shipyard Doubles the Order

Finnish shipbuilding company Meyer Turku Oy (known as the Turku shipyard) announced that the supply orders of the shipyard got almost doubled in two years.



"The value of supply orders to the shipyard has grown very strongly. It has almost doubled in two years (+ 84 %). The value of the supply orders was approximately EUR 933 million in 2018 when the corresponding figure in 2016 was approximately EUR 508 million," said a press release from the shipbuilder located in Turku, Finland Proper.



The value of domestic supply orders of Meyer Turku increased by 64 percent to approximately EUR 638 million at the time in question. Correspondingly, the value of foreign supply orders increased by 150 percent to approximately EUR 295 million.



"Our order books extend for the moment to the year 2025, and the amounts reflect well the growth in our production. We can expect that the growth continues also in the following years," said Deputy Yard Director of Meyer Turku, Tapani Pulli.



Despite the differences in the values of the supply orders, the amount of supplier companies has remained nearly unchanged. In 2018, the shipyard had a total of 1,246 direct supplier companies out of which 927 were domestic and 319 were of foreign origin.



The activity of the shipyard employs directly about 4,100 persons and indirectly 4,000 employers counted in annual work units. In two years, the annual work units (AWU) increased by 28 percent in direct employment, and by 54 percent in indirect employment.