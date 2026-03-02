Twenty Five Ships From Seven German Companies Stranded in Strait of Hormuz

At least 25 ships from seven German maritime companies, including two cruise ships carrying about 7,000 passengers, are stranded in Gulf waters and cannot leave through the Strait of Hormuz for security reasons, Germany's shipowners' association VDR said on Monday without naming the companies. Dertour and TUI Cruises said earlier they had suspended or adjusted travel plans across the Middle East after U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran spurred retaliatory action.

Some details from the VDR statement:

• Attacks on civilian shipping near the Strait of Hormuz and adjacent waters off Oman's coast have already caused injuries and deaths, the association said referring to preliminary information. No German ships or seafarers had been affected by attacks so far.

• There was currently no physical blockade through warships, mines or systematic controls at the Strait of Hormuz.

• Shipping companies are holding ongoing crisis meetings and rerouting vessels around the Cape of Good Hope where operationally possible.

• The association called on international policymakers and security authorities to do everything in their power to protect civilian shipping, seafarers and passengers.

(Reuters)