Thursday, September 15, 2022
Twin Brothers Appoints Theriot VP

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

September 14, 2022

Twin Brothers Marine (TB), a leader in heavy steel fabrication for the oil & gas, infrastructure and renewables industries, has appointed Wayne P. Theriot as vice president of finance. Image courtesy Twin Brothers

Twin Brothers Marine (TB), which is in heavy steel fabrication for the oil & gas, infrastructure and renewables industries, appointed Wayne P. Theriot as vice president of finance.

Theriot will be based in Louisiana and joins TB from TTMK Holdings, a family operated private equity company consisting of 17 separate companies in Louisiana and California, where he served as chief financial officer (CFO). 

During his 30-year career, he has held CFO and vice president roles in offshore rental and rigging and food distribution companies in the region.

