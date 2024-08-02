Two Canadian Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships Named

Two new Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships (AOPS) under construction for the Canadian Coast Guard were named during a ceremony at Irving Shipbuilding's Halifax Shipyard. The July 31 event also marked the official keel laying for AOPS 7, and celebrated construction start of AOPS 8.

AOPS 7, the first AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard, will be named CCGS Donjek Glacier after the Donjek Glacier located in Kluane National Park in Yukon. AOPS 8, the second vessel for the Canadian Coast Guard and the final AOPS, will be named CCGS Sermilik Glacier, named after the Sermilik Glacier, located in Sirmilik National Park in Nunavut.

Under Canada's National Shipbuilding Strategy (NSS), Irving Shipbuilding is constructing six AOPS vessels for the Royal Canadian Navy, two AOPS for the Canadian Coast Guard and 15 River-class destroyers for the Royal Canadian Navy.

The Canadian Coast Guard’s AOPS variants will be tasked with a wide range of missions. Both ships will operate as the Canadian Coast Guard’s primary platform with increased capabilities to support fisheries enforcement on Canada’s east coast, support search and rescue and icebreaking operations, while strengthening Canada’s presence in the Arctic.

The NSS has put an end to the boom-and-bust cycles that characterized Canada’s shipbuilding industry for decades previous. Halifax shipbuilders have been able to focus on building back critical supply chains and developing their advanced skills to produce the cornerstone of the naval fleet which will keep Canada’s sailors safe, protect Canadians, and confidently deliver on our international security responsibilities abroad.

Dirk Lesko, President, Irving Shipbuilding Inc., said, “The keel laying and start of construction for CCGS Donjek Glacier and CCGS Sermilik Glacier are important milestones and further proof points that the National Shipbuilding Strategy is working. The 2,400 shipbuilders of the Halifax Shipyard are proud to be building these multi-functional ships, which will serve the Canadian Coast Guard well for decades to come.”

Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth-Cole Harbour, said, “Canadians are deeply proud of our Coast Guard personnel and we’re working to ensure they have everything they need to protect Canada’s marine environment while ensuring our country’s sovereignty by maintaining a strong presence in our waters — especially in the Arctic.

“Proudly built by Nova Scotia’s shipbuilders along the shores of Halifax Harbour, the CCGS Donjek Glacier and the CCGS Sermilik Glacier will support countless operations and missions in the coming years.”

Mario Pelletier, Commissioner, Canadian Coast Guard, said, “Today’s construction ceremonies represent an important milestone in renewing the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. It is a great day knowing we are one step closer to having these two modern and versatile ships join our fleet, ensuring we can continue to keep mariners safe and protect the marine environment across the Atlantic and Canadian Arctic.”