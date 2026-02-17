Marine Link
Two Dead in Bulk Carrier Fire

February 17, 2026

© TipTopMap / Adobe Stock

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has reported notice of a fire in the engine room onboard the Singapore-registered bulk carrier Mandy off the coast of China. The incident occurred on February 17.

The fire has been extinguished by the crew, but two of the 25 Myanmar crew members are reported dead. Another has been evacuated for medical treatment.

There is no report of pollution, and the vessel is being towed to Yantai Port, China.

MPA will investigate the incident.

