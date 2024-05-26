Two Hybrid Ferries Delivered to Liberty Lines

The first of 12 new hybrid high-speed ferries designed by Incat Crowther for Italian ferry operator Liberty Lines have completed sea trials and will soon begin servicing Liberty Lines’ routes between Sicily and nearby islands.

Named Vittorio Morace and HSC Cristina M, the new 38-metre hybrid propulsion vessels can operate at speeds of up to 30 knots when carrying a full load, with a sprint speed of 33 knots.

They were built by Astilleros Armon in Spain and are equipped with an integrated hybrid propulsion system that includes MTU 16V4000M65L engines providing both conventional and electric propulsion. In addition, each vessel features two e-motors, two variable-speed gensets, a battery system, electrical power management system and an MTU hybrid automation system.

This integrated system allows the fleet to enter and exit port in a zero-emissions mode at speeds of up to eight knots, with the ability to recharge each vessel via shoreside infrastructure during longer stops. The vessels can also operate in a hybrid propulsion mode, reaching high speeds while recharging their batteries via the two main engines. The vessels are also ready for conversion to hydrogen consumption in the future.

The new vessels are designed to transport up to 251 passengers, with the main deck featuring seating for 166 passengers, five bathrooms and a kiosk/bar amidship. The upper deck seats a further 85 passengers with an additional two toilets. Large luggage racks are available in both passenger cabins, in addition to overhead luggage bins.

The 10 remaining vessels in the fleet are expected to follow between 2024 and 2029.





