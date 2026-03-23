Two India-Bound Tankers Pass Hormuz as Most Shipping Remains Halted

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers on Monday sailed through the Strait of Hormuz although overall traffic through the critical waterway remained blocked, according to data and sources.

The Pine Gas tanker sailed through the Strait with the Jag Vasant following close by, shiptracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed.

The Pine Gas tanker broadcast a message of "India ship and crew", according to separate LSEG ship tracking data.

Hundreds of ships remain stuck inside the Gulf with thousands of seafarers stranded due to the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.





(Reuters - Reporting by Jonathan Saul and Nidhi Verma; Editing by Toby Chopra)