Two New Fireboats Christened in Hamburg

The two new fire boats of the Flotte Hamburg were ceremonially christened Dresden and Prag on September 23 by their two sponsors, Dresden's Second Mayor Annekatrin Klepsch and Prague's City Councillor for Culture Hana Třeštíková. In the presence of Hamburg's First Mayor Peter Tschentscher and CEO of Hamburg Port Authority Jens Meier, the ships then went on a short sea trial in the Port of Hamburg.

Mayor Dr. Peter Tschentscher said, "The new fire boats Prag and Dresden ensure safety in the port and can run emission-free with their plug-in hybrid drives. The sponsorship of our twin cities is an expression of our friendship and good cooperation with a wide range of relationships in business and administration, in education and science, in art and culture. The names and sponsorships of the new fire boats are a strong sign of Hamburg's good relations with our partners on the Elbe and Moldova."