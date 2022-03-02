Two Oil Tankers Cancel Crude Oil Loadings at Russian Black Sea Port

Two crude oil tankers due to load Russian Urals and Kazakh CPC blend this week have been cancelled as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The Wonder Vega was due to load CPC Blend on March 7 and the Iberian Sea was due to load Urals but shipowners cancelled both vessels, the sources said.

Vitol, which booked the vessels, has found a replacement, according to three sources.

The cancellations were due to the proximity of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Novorossiysk is a port in the Black Sea. Last week, several commercial vessels were hit by rockets in the Black Sea near Ukraine's Odessa port.

Vitol and shipowners did not immediately respond to comment requests.



(Additional reporting by Moscow Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely and Louise Heavens)