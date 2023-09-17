Two Ro-Pax Catamarans Under Construction in Indonesia for Abu Dhabi Ports

The Abu Dhabi Ports Group has commissioned Penguin Shipyard International and Incat Crowther to design and deliver two new 56-metre ro-pax catamaran passenger and vehicle ferries.

The new vessels will be built by Penguin International in Indonesia and can transport up to 194 passengers and 25 vehicles.

Replacing two older vessels in the Abu Dhabi Ports Group fleet, the new vessels will service Delma Island from Jebel Dhanna on the UAE mainland – a 42-kilometer route. Powered by four MTU engines and Kamewa 71 S-4 waterjets, the new vessels are designed specifically for local environmental conditions and can sail at a service speed of 35 knots.

The vessels’ air-conditioned passenger deck boasts spacious seating on a single passenger deck and provides space for eight wheelchair passengers while two large viewing areas are located at the bow and stern. A VIP room for eight passengers, two cafés, five bathrooms, and a kids’ playroom are also located on the passenger deck. Ample luggage and cargo spaces have also been included throughout both the passenger and vehicle decks.

The vessels’ vehicle deck has been designed for operational efficiency and will allow for quick roll-on and roll-off operations. The elevated wheelhouse provides the ship’s captain with excellent lines of sight while the bridge deck also features a crew mess and toilet for each of the vessel’s 10 crew.

The two vessels are now under construction in Penguin’s Batam shipyard, and trials are expected next year.



