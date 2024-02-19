Tymor Marine Gets Grant Funding to Refine Draft Survey Tech

A maritime technology company based in Aberdeen has been awarded funding from Scottish Enterprise to support the development of an app-based version of its breakthrough draft survey technology.

Tymor Marine’s DRFT MRKS software uses artificial intelligence with deep learning applied to video capture to provide an accurate measurement of the weight and load of a vessel.

The grant funding from Scottish Enterprise will allow Tymor’s team to build on the operational capabilities of the software, refining the technology into a highly portable and commercially viable mobile phone app without the need for cloud-based processing, the company said.

Tymor Marine originally developed DRFT MRKS to help its in-house naval services team overcome the inherent challenges of conducting draft surveys. The firm was later supported by Scotland’s innovation center CENSIS and the University of Edinburgh to optimize the deep learning functionality of the software.

Using cutting edge AI capability, the breakthrough DRFT MRKS tech helps to mitigate human error and challenging factors such as faded or rusted markings, poor lighting, marine growth, bad weather, and the swell of the waves. The video capture can be collected at a safer distance from the vessel, either by a mariner using a handheld device on a boat, or by drone.

Now the firm says that an app version of their software would have enormous industry potential. Managing director at Tymor Marine, Kevin Moran, said, “In the next two decades the digitalization of operations will drive more changes in the maritime sector than we have seen in the last century. Disruptive product-led innovations like DRFT MRKS will transform the mariner experience, contributing to a safer, more efficient experience at sea.

“The funding from Scottish Enterprise is fantastic because it will allow our developers to refine our software, reducing its processing requirements so that it can be used within a smartphone app. The funding will help us to accelerate time to market with a new technology that is scalable, secure, reliable, and portable.”