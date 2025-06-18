UAE Cites "Navigational Error" as Crash Cause Near Strait of Hormuz

The UAE's energy ministry said a collision between two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz was likely caused by a navigational misjudgement by one of the vessels.



In a statement on Wednesday, it cited preliminary information and did not draw any link with an upsurge in electronic interference during the conflict between Iran and Israel.



The Adalynn and Front Eagle oil tankers collided and caught fire on Tuesday 24 nautical miles off the coast of the UAE in the Sea of Oman. No injuries to the crew or any spillage were reported.



After Iran and Israel began firing missiles at each other last week, interference has disrupted navigation systems near the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway between Iran and Oman that handles about a fifth of the world's seaborne oil.



Tehran has not commented on Tuesday's collision or reports of electronic interference.



