UECC Trials Biofuels

Ship operator United European Car Carriers (UECC) has bunkered sustainable biofuel for the first time in collaboration with GoodFuels and vessel owner NYK.

GoodFuels delivered the B30 blend, 470 tonnes of VLSFO and sustainable biofuel, to time-chartered Emerald Leader in the port of Vlissingen in May. NYK, joint owner of UECC, is working closely with UECC to monitor the biofuel's performance.

The use of sustainable biofuel on the Emerald Leader, which operates on UECC's North South Trade connecting the Eastern Mediterranean with Northern Europe, will significantly reduce the carbon intensity of UECC's operations.

In March, GoodFuels announced a first biofuel bunkering in collaboration with Hyundai GLOVIS and another with dry bulk owner Norden.



