UK Deploys Military to Deter Russian Submarine Attacks on Subsea Cables

Britain deployed military vessels to prevent any attacks on cables and pipelines by Russian submarines which spent more than a month in and around British waters earlier this year, its defence minister John Healey said on Thursday.

Britain accused Russia of using the distraction of events in the Middle East to try to conduct the covert operation in the High North maritime region, home to key shipping routes and critical infrastructure such as undersea cables.

Healey said British forces and allies including Norway tracked and deterred malign activity by the Russian vessels, adding that the submarines had now left the area and there were no signs of damage to underwater infrastructure.

Revealing the operation publicly at a press conference, Healey said the intent was to show Russian President Vladimir Putin the activity had been detected.

"To President Putin, I say 'We see you. We see your activity over our cables and our pipelines, and you should know that any attempt to damage them will not be tolerated and will have serious consequences'," he said.

"Our armed forces left them in no doubt that they were being monitored, that their movements were not covert, as President Putin planned, and that their attempted secret operation had been exposed."

Russia's embassy in London did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Moscow has previously denied allegations of involvement in a serious of incidents in which European countries' cables were damaged.





BRITAIN SENT WARSHIP AND PATROL AIRCRAFT

Healey said the Russian operation involved an Russian Akula class attack submarine and two specialist submarines from Moscow's Main Directorate for Deep Sea Research (GUGI).

"They are designed to survey underwater infrastructure during peacetime, and sabotage it in conflict," Healey said.

After detecting the Russian vessels passing into international waters, Britain sent a frigate, a support tanker and a maritime patrol aircraft to monitor their movements.

Healey said the submarines had not entered Britain's territorial waters, but had been in the wider band of sea around the country, known as its 'Exclusive Economic Zone', and the waters of British allies.

Britain's naval capacity has been under scrutiny in recent weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump criticised the British response to war in Iran, describing Britain's aircraft carriers as "toys".

Healey referenced that criticism in his statement, saying it had not been in Britain's national interest to deploy all its military assets in that region.

"The greatest threats are often unseen and silent. And as demands on defence rise, we must deploy our resources to best effect," he said.

NATO allies have boosted their presence in the North Atlantic and the Baltic Sea, after a series of power cable, telecom and gas pipeline outages since Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022. Most have been caused by civilian ships dragging their anchors.





NORWAY RESPONDS

Norway's defence ministry said its armed forces had also deployed a P-8 maritime patrol aircraft and a frigate.

Norway’s Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik said: “The United Kingdom is a close strategic ally and partner of Norway. Together with the UK and other key allies, we maintain strong cooperation to safeguard and secure critical undersea infrastructure, as well as in defense, intelligence, and surveillance.

“In recent weeks, Russia has conducted activities in and near Norwegian and British waters. These operations were carried out by the Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research (GUGI), a high-priority unit within the Russian Armed Forces. This demonstrates Russia’s ongoing efforts to develop capabilities for mapping—and potentially sabotaging—Western critical infrastructure at significant depths.

“Such actions underscore Russia’s persistent ambition to threaten the interests of Norway and our allies.

“Norway has participated in a coordinated military operation with our allies to send a clear message: covert activities in our waters will not be tolerated. The Norwegian Armed Forces deployed a maritime patrol aircraft (P-8) and a frigate as part of this effort, which serves both as deterrence and defense.

“We have made it unequivocally clear to Russian authorities that any attempt to target our critical infrastructure will be detected and met with consequences. It is in no one’s interest to escalate tensions in the High North.”





(Reuters and staff)