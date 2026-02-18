UK Marine Industry Salaries Not Keeping Up

Marine Resources has released the third edition of its UK Marine Industry Salary & Employment Survey, highlighting how employees are increasingly focused on salary.

Managing Director and Founder, James Ward, says the survey highlights a clear shift in employee priorities since 2022. “For the first time since these surveys began, salary has shown as the single most important driver when looking for a new role. This marks a significant change in sentiment and reflects the wider economic climate and ongoing cost-of-living pressures.”

In response, many businesses are increasing salaries, particularly at the lower end of job role levels.

“Beyond pay, employees at all levels are calling for clearer leadership and stronger direction from their organizations. Visible and credible progression pathways continue to play a major role in retention, with a lack of clarity often influencing decisions to leave. While training and professional development are valued, access remains inconsistent across the industry.”

More than 60% of respondents did not believe they were being paid fairly, relative to the market.

Since 2022, salary midpoints across all marine roles have increased 11.66% which is below the UK average of 18.18% reported by the Office of National Statistics.

There is a lack of young people entering the industry which could cause issues in around 10 years’ time.



