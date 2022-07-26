UKHO to Stop Paper Chart Production in 2026

The death of the paper chart may finally be coming to fruition, as the UK Hydrographic Office (UKHO) announced its intention to develop options for the withdrawal from global paper chart production by late 2026, as commerical and pleasure boating use of electronic charts continues full steam ahead, and theADMIRALTY Maritime Data Solutions digital navigation portfolio can be updatedin near real-time, greatly enhancing safety of life at sea (SOLAS).



The phased withdrawal of paper charts from production will take place over a number of years and is anticipated to conclude in late 2026.

“The decision to commence the process of withdrawing from paper chart production will allow us to increase our focus on advanced digital services

that meet the needs of today’s seafarers. As we look to the future, our core purpose remains the safety of shipping operations and delivering the best possible navigation solutions to achieve that," said Peter Sparkes, Chief Executive of the UKHO. "Whether for the Royal Navy, commercial vessels or other ocean users, our focus is on developing and delivering ADMIRALTY digital services that promote safe, secure and thriving oceans.



“We understand the significance of this announcement, given the distinguished history of the UKHO’s paper chart production and the trust that mariners have placed in ADMIRALTY charts over the generations."