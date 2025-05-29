UK-Korea Workshop Focuses on Regulatory Readiness for Autonomous Shipping

Maritime leaders from the UK and Korea have advanced the regulatory and commercial future of Maritime Autonomous Surface Ships (MASS), following a technical workshop led by Lloyd’s Register (LR), the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO), and the UK’s National Physical Laboratory (NPL).

Held at KRISO’s Daejeon headquarters, the workshop brought together 27 experts, including representatives from the British Embassy in Seoul, to accelerate joint strategies ahead of the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) voluntary MASS Code in 2026 and a mandatory version in 2030.

The event focused on critical aspects of autonomous ship verification, including data reliability, remote operations, intelligent navigation systems and situational awareness. LR presented its Autonomy Assurance Framework and a six-stage testing methodology built around Operational Design Domains (ODD) and Operational Envelopes (OE), offering a traceable and cost-effective pathway to regulatory compliance and safe deployment of autonomous vessels.

The workshop also emphasized the importance of verification and validation (V&V) as a scientific method for ensuring the safe performance of autonomous systems in real-world maritime environments. LR’s contributions also included discussion and explanation of the IMO’s draft MASS Code, with a particular focus on Chapter 8, which outlines the operational context for autonomous vessels. LR advocated for clearer definitions around CONOPS, ODD, and OE as foundational elements to enable robust risk assessment and consistent certification.

KRISO shared updates on its intelligent navigation technologies and situational awareness systems, including insights from its ongoing work on the KASS project. Delegates also visited the KRISO Autonomous Ship Verification and Evaluation Research Centre (ASVERC) in Ulsan, where they observed a 25-meter test vessel and remote operations centre in action.

LR and KRISO ASVERC recognized the importance of human factors design in the operation of a remote operation centre (ROC) and agreed to develop a joint V&V-based test framework for ROC operation as their first research collaboration.

This second UK-Korea workshop, supported by the UK Government’s International Science Partnerships Fund (ISPF), followed a successful inaugural session hosted at LR’s London HQ in 2024. Plans are underway for a third UK-Korea workshop in 2026.