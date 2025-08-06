Ukraine Reopens Danube Canal After Explosion Closure

Ukraine on Wednesday reopened its Bystre Canal at the mouth of the Danube, which had been closed since a dredger exploded in late July, the Ukrainian state Seaport Authority said.

Ukraine had been transporting grain on the Bystre and the Danube as an alternative route for its exports while access to its Black Sea ports was limited in the first year after Russia's invasion in 2022.

Since the ports were unblocked in 2023, Ukraine's use of the Danube has declined sharply.

"Shipping is permitted for vessels with a draught of up to 4.5 metres, with mandatory pilotage and exclusively during daylight hours," the Authority said on Facebook.

It noted that prior to the resumption of traffic, the relevant services, including the Ukrainian Navy, carried out measurements and mine clearance in the area near the emergency dredger.

The Authority said last month it had closed the Bystre after a dredger exploded on July 23, without giving an explanation for the blast. Traffic was diverted through the Romanian Sulina channel.

Analyst ASAP Agri said on Tuesday that the cost to shipowners of using Sulina was higher and many had raised their freight quotes for Danube shipments to offset losses.

(Reuters)