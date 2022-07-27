Marine Link
Wednesday, July 27, 2022
Ukraine Working to Prep Black Sea Ports for Grain Exports

© manola72 / Adobe Stock

Ukraine's navy confirmed on Wednesday that work had started at three Ukrainian Black Sea ports aimed at preparing for the resumption of grain exports.

"In connection with the signing of the agreement on the unblocking (by Russia) of Ukrainian ports for the export of grain, work has been resumed in the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk and Pivdeny," the navy said on Facebook.

"The departure and arrival of ships to seaports will be carried out by forming a caravan that will accompany the lead ship."


(Reuters - Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic and Pavel Polityuk, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

