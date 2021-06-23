Ulstein Designing Non-fossil Fuel Containership

Naval architecture and marine engineering firm Ulstein Design & Solutions AS said it is designing a unique, energy efficient containership that will run 100% emissions free and without the use of fossil fuels.

The concept is being developed for Oslo-based EDGE Navigation, a maritime start-up focused on developing commercial ships with non-fossil propulsion. Ulstein did not reveal details on the alternative propulsion system, but said the ship would feature its patented X-BOW hull lines.

The current global containership fleet numbers about 5,350 ships with about 24 million TEU carrying capacity, all with fossil fuel propulsion.

“An energy efficient design is fundamental to all new containership designs,” said Jakob Tolstrup-Møller, Managing Director - CEO at EDGE Navigation.

“Energy efficiency will be a key component to making the energy transition happen,” Tolstrup-Møller continued. “Less power needed per container under a wider range of operating scenarios due to the X-BOW will lower the bar for switching into Green Energy propulsion.”

“This assignment is an ideal project for Ulstein,” said Lars Ståle Skoge, commercial director at Ulstein Design & Solutions. “One of our core values is sustainable growth, and in this project, we develop further the design of container vessels e.g. by using non-fossil fuel propulsion as well as the energy-efficient X-BOW hull design, to achieve the goal of green maritime transport.”

Tolstrup-Møller and Skoge firstly engaged in talks about X-BOW container vessels more than 10 years ago.

“Container transportation is an integral part of the global economy affecting the daily life of all directly or indirectly. The energy transition will force a paradigm shift in the maritime industry as shippers / cargo-owners look to eliminate emissions. Consequently, we need to innovate by adapting and combining technology towards achieving zero-emission powering,” Tolstrup-Møller said.

Given the paramount need to provide for efficient use of energy, the X-BOW is an optimal design solution, and we are working very closely with Ulstein Design & Solutions now to develop an efficient design that allows for innovative green energy power solutions,” Tolstrup-Møller said.