Ulstein Verft Launches First of Two JP Morgan’s CSOV Newbuilds

Norwegian shipbuilder Ulstein Verft has launched first of the two offshore wind commissioning service operation vessels (CSOVs) under construction at its yard for J.P. Morgan.

On January 2, Ulstein Verft towed the CSOV yard number 322 from the dock hall to the outer dock, where the yard’s heavy-lift department installed the vessel’s tower using a crawler crane with a lifting capacity of up to 600 tonnes.

Late in the month, on January 7, the vessel was towed further out and moored alongside the quay, while its sister vessel, hull number 323, was docked in the dock hall for continued outfitting work.

The two vessels are being built by Ulstein Verft under contracts signed in January 2024 with JP Morgan Asset Management, acting on behalf of institutional investors. The contracts include two additional options. Hull construction has been carried out at Crist hull yard in Poland before towing to Norway for completion, with delivery scheduled for 2026.

Yard numbers 322 and 323 are based on Ulstein’s SX222 design, featuring the company’s TWIN X-STERN solution aimed at improving fuel efficiency and reducing vessel motion to enhance safety and crew comfort during offshore operations. The vessels are powered by a hybrid battery system and are prepared for the use of green methanol as fuel.

Designed to support offshore wind operations, the CSOVs are equipped with a motion-compensated walk-to-work gangway, a lift tower, a 3D motion-compensated crane and optimized onboard logistics systems. The vessels are intended to support operations and maintenance activities as well as construction work at offshore wind farms.

Each vessel measures 89.6 meters in length and will provide accommodation for up to 132 people across 111 cabins. The design includes large storage capacities, stepless access to offshore installations and seakeeping characteristics suited for challenging weather and sea conditions.