Ulstein Verft Launches Nexans Electra CLV Ahead of Outfitting

The hull of the Nexans Electra cable laying vessel (CLV) was launched from the dock hall at Ulstein Verft, marking a major milestone in the vessel’s journey towards completion.

The hull has been constructed in a roofed, controlled environment at the Norwegian yard, enabling optimal conditions for precision painting and work quality.

With the launch, which took place on November 13, 2025, the vessel moves from the dock hall to the outfitting quay, progressing toward its role in supporting Nexans’ subsea cable operations for offshore wind and interconnector projects.

The ship is nearing completion of its outfitting phase, which has included installation of the main generator sets, power systems, deck machinery and topside equipment. The launch marks the beginning of final assembly and testing.

Remaining installation work, paint finishing and system commissioning will continue ahead of sea trials scheduled for spring 2026.

Designed for high-voltage subsea cable installation, the Nexans Electra CLV will be capable of laying up to four cables simultaneously and will carry 13,500 tonnes of cable across three turntables.

The vessel is intended to support offshore wind farms, subsea interconnectors and deep-sea electrification projects, with an emphasis on precision and durability in harsh marine environments.