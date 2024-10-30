Ultra-deepwater FPSO Achieves First Oil

MISC Group achieved first oil for the Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) unit, Marechal Duque de Caxias, one of the largest ultra-deepwater FPSOs in the world, on October 30, 2024 in the deepwater environment of the pre-salt Santos Basin, offshore Brazil.

The FPSO is chartered to Petrobras on behalf of the Libra Consortium, which develop the Mero unitized field, operated by Petrobras (38.6%) in partnership with Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNPC (9.65%), CNOOC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A. (PPSA) (3.5%), representing the Government in the non-contracted area.

Named in January this year, FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias has a production capacity of 180,000 barrels of oil per day, storage capacity of 1.4 million barrels and total gas handling capacity of 440 mmscfd. It is the first FPSO in the world equipped to receive the High-Pressure Separation (HISEP) technology, a solution that separates CO2-rich gas from production streams and reinjects it back into the reservoir, reducing the intensity of greenhouse gas emissions.

It is also equipped with Water Alternating Gas (WAG) reinjection technology as well as stripping and reinjecting CO2 from fuel gas production, with a capacity to compress up to 48 mmscfd of CO2, further underscoring MISC’s commitment to sustainable practices.

Earler this year, upon its completion, the FPSO made its way on February 24, 2024, from Yantai, China to the Mero field in the Santos Basin, approximately 180km from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.