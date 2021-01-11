UltraShip to Install Wärtsilä FOS Across Its Fleet

Wärtsilä said its Fleet Operations Solution (FOS) will be employed by UltraShip for the Denmark-based shipowner's entire fleet of 18 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) carrier vessels.

The solution by Wärtsilä Voyage is designed to save costs while increasing safety by automatically optimizing the route and speed of the vessel. It also provides the fullest and latest voyage data, keeping both onboard and onshore personnel informed and notified.

The contract was signed in Q4 2020 and roll-out will take place during the first and second quarter of 2021. As part of the deal, Wärtsilä Voyage will upgrade the ships’ onboard electronic chart display and information systems (ECDIS) to support the FOS. The upgrade includes charts delivery service and weather route optimization software.

“The digitalization, currently underway in the shipping industry, is something we actively participate in, to raise the efficiency of our operations. We see Wärtsilä’s FOS as an important enabler in reaching our goals, and recognize the potential benefits it offers,” said Kaj S. Pilemand, Chief Technical Officer at UltraShip Aps.

“Efficiency is central to everything in today’s marine business, and the efficiency of voyage planning, tracking, management, and reporting is considerably enhanced with the Wärtsilä FOS. The technology digitally connects the ships to their shore base, eases navigation, and supports the crew in selecting the optimal route,” commented Alex Van Knotsenborg, Global Sales Director at Wärtsilä Voyage.

The Wärtsilä FOS is an integrated service that combines individual processes that are otherwise separate from each other. It features a platform that integrates with the ship’s planning station and ECDIS using immense cloud computing power, machine learning, data analytics and mobile applications to connect the vessel, its manager, operator and the port.

Among benefits offered are a four-hour reduction in voyage planning time, automatic weather optimization pop-up alerts, remote ECDIS diagnostic support and fuel cost savings through better route and speed selection, Wärtsilä said.