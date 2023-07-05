UN Secretary-General Encourages MEPC 80 to Aim for Net-Zero

UN Secretary-General António Guterres sent a video message to MEPC 80 saying: “Humanity is in dangerous waters on climate, but the decisions you take over the coming days could help us chart a safer course.

"Science tells us it is still possible to limit global temperature rise to 1.5°C. But, it requires an immense and immediate global effort. And shipping, which accounts for almost 3% of global emissions, will be vital.”

The industry must move much faster to get on track and drive investment and innovation, he says.

“I urge you to leave London having agreed a Greenhouse Gas Strategy that commits the sector to net-zero emissions by 2050 at the latest, and that includes ambitious science-based targets starting in 2030 — both on absolute emissions reductions and the use of clean fuels. These must include all greenhouse-gas emissions and cover the whole value chain. Such targets will provide the certainty that the industry and investors need.”

He also urged MEPC 80 to commit to developing technical and economic policies that a just, equitable transition. “Measures, such as carbon pricing will push the industry in the right direction by making zero-emission fuels more competitive, while the finance generated can support the just transition in developing countries and address the needs of those most vulnerable to the climate crisis.”

MEPC 80 is meeting from July 3-7. Amongst key agenda items, the session is expected to adopt an upgraded IMO greenhouse gas strategy. The revised IMO GHG Strategy will contain concrete greenhouse gas reduction targets for the sector and is expected to outline a basket of technical and economic measures to be developed to set global shipping on an ambitious path towards phasing out greenhouse gas emissions.

Negotiations have been ongoing and continued during the Intersessional Working Group on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships (ISWG-GHG 15) which met June 26-30.



