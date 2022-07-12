Unifeeder Taps ZeroNorth for Optimization Services

Technology company ZeroNorth on Tuesday announced it has signed a three-year deal with Unifeeder A/S to implement its suite of voyage optimization services

90 of Unifeeder’s container and shortsea vessels will adopt ZeroNorth’s platform, as well as ClearLynx’s bunker solution, as part of the company’s ambitious decarbonization efforts and green agenda strategy. According to ZeroNorth, Unifeeder will gain full transparency over voyage planning, access to voyage optimization with integrated weather routing, as well as bunker, vessel, and emissions optimization recommendations to unlock fuel efficiencies, reduce carbon emissions, and improve earnings.

Jesper Bo Hansen, Chief Revenue Office at ZeroNorth, said, “In Unifeeder, we are gaining a partner that understands the urgency of the climate emergency and our mission to make global trade green, as well as the role that digital solutions can play to reduce the environmental impact of maritime operations whilst improving earnings.”

Martin Gaard Christiansen, Chief Commercial Officer at Unifeeder A/S, said, “We recognize that it is a key strategic priority to be able to connect vessel, voyage, and bunker processes to maximize our fuel efficiency and reduce our carbon emissions.

“Adopting digital technologies that will help us to advance our green agenda is a crucial step in our commitment to contribute to the reduction of emissions on a local and global scale. Our green agenda includes setting efficiency targets and limiting bunker consumption to reduce our overall emission levels by 50% per container by 2040; an ambitious goal that we will be able to achieve by optimizing efficiency across our operations with the support of industry-leading advanced digital technologies.”