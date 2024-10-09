Marine Link
Wednesday, October 9, 2024
SUBSCRIBE

Union Bulk Names Michael Bonderup CEO

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

October 9, 2024

© woodpencil / Adobe Stock

© woodpencil / Adobe Stock

Denmark-based Union Bulk announced Michael Bonderup will take over as chief executive officer, effective November 4.

As part of this transition, Jens Boesen will step down from his role as CEO that he has held since the company was founded, to take on the position of chief financial officer.

Additionally, Troels Hjaltelin will join the company as head of business development, chartering on November 4, and Robert Heal will join as head of Union Bulk's Singapore office starting in early October. 

Anders Hansen remain as head of chartering in Copenhagen, and Thomas Nielsen will continue as head of operations.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Future-proofing Today’s Offshore Wind Solutions
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Svendborg Brakes' Yaw Brake Solution Transforms Wind Turbine Maintenance

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week