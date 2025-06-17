Uni-Tankers Books Strong Growth, Fleet Development

Denmark-based chemical and product tanker operator Uni-Tankers reported solid financial performance for the 2024/25 fiscal year, posting a net profit of $39.5 million and a 24.4% increase in revenue, bolstered by fleet expansion, strong contract performance, and continued investment in digitalization and decarbonization.



CEO Per Ekmann called the results a confirmation that the company’s long-term strategy is delivering consistent value. “It has been four years since we completed our turnaround, and for the past three years we’ve reported steady profits. That consistency reflects clear execution and deep market understanding,” Ekmann said.





Fleet Expansion

Uni-Tankers has expanded its operated fleet from 41 to 47 vessels, reaching its highest fleet capacity to date. The additions include a number of ECO-design ships such as the M/T Selandia Swan and M/T Marex Nina, the latter named after Nina Østergaard, CEO and co-owner of parent company USTC Group. More newbuilds are currently on order.

The expansion reinforces the company’s position in the small to midsize tanker segment and reflects increased demand for modern, efficient transport solutions in both chemical and product trades.





Balanced Business Model Reduces Risk Exposure

Approximately 50% of Uni-Tankers’ activity comes from long-term contracts, while the remaining half operates in the spot market — a mix that the company says has helped deliver stable earnings in a volatile geopolitical climate. Uni-Tankers is also extending its global footprint, with a new office opening in Singapore in July. The expansion aims to support the company's competitiveness in Asia and further diversify its global operations.





CLEANSHIP Collaboration

The company is investing in green technology retrofits and digital innovation through partnerships with leading maritime R&D centers. Uni-Tankers is participating in the CLEANSHIP project in collaboration with the Danish Technological Institute and the Mærsk Mc-Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping, focusing on black carbon reduction, wind-assisted propulsion, and other energy-saving technologies.

Despite persistent geopolitical tensions—particularly in the Middle East and U.S. trade corridors—Uni-Tankers is targeting a pre-tax profit of $30 million for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

“Our growth is not just about more tonnage,” Ekmann emphasized. “It’s about making strategic investments, operating responsibly, and empowering the people who drive our success.”