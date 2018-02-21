Navios Updates Fleet Status

Navios Maritime Holdings controls a fleet of 72 vessels totaling 7.3 million dwt, of which 39 are owned and 33 are chartered-in under long-term charters.

The fleet consists of 21 Capesize, 31 Panamax, 18 Ultra Handymax and two Handysize vessels, with an average age of 7.7 years, basis fully delivered fleet.

Angeliki Frangou, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated: "We are expanding our fleet capacity and creating market exposure at an opportune time. During the past nine months, we added nine younger vessels (eight kamsarmaxes and one cape) and sold two older vessels, thereby increasing fleet capacity and improving the average age of our fleet by 11%."

He added: "We did this using modest capex, as we chartered in the kamsarmaxes, three with favorable purchase options. Also, our chartering strategy created market exposure for 73% of our 22,684 available days in 2018."

Navios Holdings agreed to charter-in eight Panamax vessels, five of which under long term time charters and three of which under bareboat charters with purchase options. In January 2018, Navios Holdings took delivery of the first vessel. The remaining seven vessels are expected to be delivered at various dates though the first quarter of 2020.

In February 2018, Navios Holdings acquired Navios Equator Prosper, a 2000 built 171,191 dwt vessel, previously a chartered-in vessel, for an acquisition price of $10.0 million.

Following the above transactions, Navios Holdings has increased its fleet capacity by 11% and decreased the average fleet age, basis fully delivered fleet, by 11%. In addition, 70% of the chartered-in fleet has purchase options.

As of February 12, 2018, Navios Holdings has chartered-out 65.2% of available days for 2018, out of which 27.0% on fixed rate and 38.2% on index or profit sharing. The average contracted daily charter-in rate for the long-term charter-in vessels for 2018 is $12,952.