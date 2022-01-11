Marine Link
Urals Oil Exports from Russia's Baltic Ports Revised Upward

January 11, 2022

© Igor Groshev / Adobe Stock

Russia's Urals oil export loading plan from Baltic ports in January has been revised upwards by 0.1 million tonnes to 6.2 million tonnes, traders said on Tuesday.

Oil giant Rosneft added an additional cargo for loading from Primorsk Jan. 24-25, traders said. The cargo was allocated to Glencore, they added.

Primorsk oil exports in January have been increased to 3.8 million tonnes, traders said. Oil exports from Ust-Luga were planned at 2.4 million tonnes, unchanged from the previous plan.

Urals and Siberian Light oil exports from the Black Sea port of Novorossiisk are unchanged from the previous plan at 1.43 million tonnes.


(Reporting by Olga Yagova Editing by David Goodman)

