U.S. Ambassador Visits the Panama Canal Locks

The Panama Canal welcomed a visit from the United States Ambassador to the Republic of Panama on May 21.

Kevin Marino Cabrera visited as part of an institutional outreach tour focused on providing first-hand knowledge of the canal’s operations.

The U.S. delegation, which included Defense Attaché Daniel Bethancourt and Economic Attaché April Cohen, was initially received at the Miraflores Locks by Vice President of Operations for the Panama Canal Boris Moreno.

The tour continued at the Cocolí Locks where Ambassador Cabrera was welcomed by Canal Administrator Ricaurte Vásquez Morales. There, the delegation observed the operation of the Neopanamax locks and held a technical dialogue about the canal’s operational capacity, its role in global logistics and the strategic challenges the waterway faces.

During the visit, the Administrator expressed his gratitude for the ambassador’s interest: “I am grateful that Ambassador Cabrera took the time to tour the Panama Canal, particularly the century old Miraflores Locks, and to also see firsthand, the expansion work at the Cocolí Locks, built with Panamanian investment, which doubled the canal’s traffic capacity. This tour allowed the ambassador to witness for himself Panamanians’ unwavering dedication to ensuring a safe, accessible and neutral passage for all who rely on the waterway.”

The United States remains the primary user of the Panama Canal. By the end of fiscal year 2024, more than half of the registered transits originated from or were destined for U.S. ports. Additionally, 76% of the cargo transported was linked to the U.S., and more than three-quarters of that cargo passed through the Neopanamax locks.





