Marine Link
Wednesday, February 12, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

US Angers China by Sailing Destroyer Through Taiwan Strait

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 11, 2025

US Navy Destroyer (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

US Navy Destroyer (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Markus Castaneda/Released)

Two U.S. Navy ships sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait this week in the first such mission since President Donald Trump took office last month, drawing an angry reaction from China, which said the mission increased security risks.

The U.S. Navy, occasionally accompanied by ships from allied countries, transits the strait about once a month. China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, says the strategic waterway belongs to it.

China's military said the two U.S. ships, which it named as the destroyer Lyndon B. Johnson and the survey ship Bowditch, had passed through the strait between Monday and Wednesday, adding that Chinese forces had been dispatched to keep watch.

"The U.S. action sends the wrong signals and increases security risks," the Eastern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army said in a statement early Wednesday.

The U.S. Navy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China's military operates daily in the strait as part of what Taiwan's government views as part of Beijing's pressure campaign.

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims, saying only Taiwan's people can decide their future.


(Reuters - Reporting by Liz Lee in Beijing and Urvi Dugar; Writing and additional reporting by Ben Blanchard in Taipei; Editing by Lincoln Feast and Gerry Doyle)

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

People & Company News
The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Cyber Security in the Maritime Sector - What You Need to Know Now

The Nuclear Submarine NR-1; Life is Actually Like This.

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week